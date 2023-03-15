Heiskanen notched two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Heiskanen has multiple points in four straight games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in his last eight outings. During that longer span, he has three goals and 11 assists. The 23-year-old defenseman is playing some of the best hockey of his career, and he's up to 56 points (25 on the power play), 180 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 65 contests.