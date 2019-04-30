Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Tallies helper
Heiskanen picked up an assist during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 3.
That gives Heiskanen points in back-to-back games after scoring a goal in Game 2. The rookie defenseman had a great regular season, but was not awarded with a Calder nomination. His success in the playoffs -- four points in nine games while averaging 25:46 in ice time -- has certainly made some question that decision.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Second goal now credited to forward•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Scores twice in playoff debut•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Draws power-play assist in win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Draws assist on game-winning goal•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Hits double digits in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...