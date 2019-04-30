Heiskanen picked up an assist during Monday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

That gives Heiskanen points in back-to-back games after scoring a goal in Game 2. The rookie defenseman had a great regular season, but was not awarded with a Calder nomination. His success in the playoffs -- four points in nine games while averaging 25:46 in ice time -- has certainly made some question that decision.