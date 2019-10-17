Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Tallies in loss
Heiskanen scored a goal on two shots and blocked a pair of shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Heiskanen got the Stars on the board late in the first period, but they wouldn't complete the comeback effort. The Finnish defenseman has four points, 15 shots on goal and 10 blocked shots through eight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.