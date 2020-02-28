Heiskanen netted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Heiskanen's third-period tally brought the Stars within a goal, but they failed to find an equalizer. The Finn has racked up 33 points, 150 shots, 79 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating in 63 contests this season, which matches his point production from his rookie year.