Heiskanen scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Heiskanen had the game-winner in Tuesday's win over Vegas, and he picked up where he left off with the opening goal in Thursday's rematch. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to five goals, eight assists, 28 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 17 appearances. Heiskanen's finishing won't last -- his 17.9 shooting percentage is about three times higher than usual. However, he should get more assists as the season goes on, and he's capable of producing in the 60-70 point range.