Heiskanen notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins,

It was the blueliner's first multi-point performance since Dec. 19, and his first points at all since Jan. 4. Despite the lull to begin the new year, which came around a two-game absence to attend to a personal matter, Heiskanen still has seven goals and 39 points in 48 contests on the season, putting him on pace for his best numbers since he delivered a career-high 73 points in 2022-23.