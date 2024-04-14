Heiskanen scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over Seattle.

The 24-year-old blueliner carried the Stars to a win that clinched the team's first division title in eight years. Heiskanen has had more competition that expected for his spot as the top offensive defenseman in Dallas, but he's finishing the campaign in style with two goals and 10 points over the last 13 games. On the season, he's produced nine goals and 54 points over 70 games.