Heiskanen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

It was a historic night for Stars players. Not only did Joe Pavelski reach 1,000 career points, Heiskanen reached 71 points (11 goals, 60 assists) on the season, tying the franchise record for a blueliner set by Sergei Zubov in 2005-06. The 23-year-old has had a breakout campaign, and he'll have two more games in which to secure the club record for himself.