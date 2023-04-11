Heiskanen notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.
It was a historic night for Stars players. Not only did Joe Pavelski reach 1,000 career points, Heiskanen reached 71 points (11 goals, 60 assists) on the season, tying the franchise record for a blueliner set by Sergei Zubov in 2005-06. The 23-year-old has had a breakout campaign, and he'll have two more games in which to secure the club record for himself.
More News
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Earns 200th career point•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Dishes pair of assists in win•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Logs power-play helper•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Gets three points vs. Arizona•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Point streak up to 12 games•
-
Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Two more points Tuesday•