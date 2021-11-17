Heiskanen produced an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Heiskanen had a shot attempt tipped in by Jamie Benn at 1:06 of the second period. The assist was Heiskanen's 10th of the season, giving him 13 points through 14 games. The Finn has added 39 shots on net, 18 blocks, a minus-4 rating and six power-play points this year. He had 27 points in 55 outings last season, but the early returns suggest Heiskanen has taken his offense to the next level in 2021-22.