Heiskanen (knee) will travel with the Stars for Games 3 and 4 in Colorado, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Tuesday.

Heiskanen has been on the shelf since Jan. 28 versus the Golden Knights, a stretch of 34 games on the sidelines. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was struggling to find the back of the net, going 10 games without putting one over the goal line. Still, he did manage to pick up a helper in each of his last five appearances. If cleared to return for Game 3 on Wednesday, the Finn would likely reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit, making him a top-end fantasy target.