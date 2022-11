Heiskanen (upper body) took line rushes in warmups prior to Tuesday's game versus the Kings, indicating he'll play in the contest, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It appears Heiskanen has recovered faster than initially expected, and the 23-year-old should be back to working on the top pairing Tuesday. It's possible he's a true game-time decision and his status will be decided after warmups, but he's on track to participate barring any late changes.