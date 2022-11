Heiskanen recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Both points came in the second period, helping to give the Stars a brief 3-2 lead in the back-and-forth contest. Heiskanen has found the scoresheet in six of seven November games, and on the season the 23-year-old blueliner is up to two goals and 12 points through 13 games.