Heiskanen notched a pair of assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Heiskanen set up Jason Robertson's power-play tally and Tyler Seguin's even-strength goal, separated by 1:16 in the middle of the second period. This was Heiskanen's first game back after missing three with an upper-body injury, and his impact was felt. The 23-year-old defenseman now has five points (two on the power play) with 19 shots on net, nine blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-8 rating through seven contests. He saw just 19:15 of ice time Tuesday, as head coach Pete DeBoer likely opted to ease him back into action in a game the Stars controlled easily from the second period onward.