Heiskanen scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Heiskanen's goal was a bit fortunate -- his shot was high and wide, but bounced off the glass and then off of goalie Joey Daccord before going in the net. During his 11-game point streak, Heiskanen has four goals and 15 assists. He has multiple points in six of his last seven outings. The 23-year-old is at 61 points (26 on the power play), 188 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 68 contests overall.