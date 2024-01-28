Heiskanen recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

In his second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him most of January, Heiskanen helped set up a Wyatt Johnston tally in the first period and a Mason Marchment goal in the second. The 24-year-old blueliner led all Stars skaters in ice time on the afternoon and has reclaimed his spot on the first power-play unit. As long as he stays healthy, Heiskanen's primed for big numbers after the All-Star break.