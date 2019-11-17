Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Two points in OT win
Heiskanen scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
The 20-year-old blueliner added seven shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Heiskanen has five points (one goal, four helpers) in his last three games, continuing a strong start to his second NHL season that's seen him record five goals and 14 points with a plus-12 rating in 21 games.
