Heiskanen scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.

The 20-year-old blueliner added seven shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Heiskanen has five points (one goal, four helpers) in his last three games, continuing a strong start to his second NHL season that's seen him record five goals and 14 points with a plus-12 rating in 21 games.