Heiskanen notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Heiskanen set up tallies by Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski as the Stars earned their first win in the Western Conference Finals. With three points through four contests in this round, Heiskanen continues to provide solid offense from the back end. He's at one goal, 11 assists (nine on the power play), 30 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-3 rating through 17 playoff outings.