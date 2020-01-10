Heiskanen has just one assist, 30 shots and a plus-2 rating in his last 13 games.

Prior to the cold spell, Heiskanen had registered 21 points in his first 31 games this season. The defenseman has added 110 shots on goal, 59 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating overall, but without much offense, fantasy owners may want to keep the 20-year-old on the bench for now.