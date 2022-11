Heiskanen's (upper body) status for Tuesday's matchup with Los Angeles is now considered questionable and he will be a game-time call, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heiskanen was previously ruled out against the Kings but it appears the defenseman is still in the mix for a spot in the lineup. If Heiskanen plays, he figures to relegate Joel Hanley to the press box while also reclaiming his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit from Nils Lundkvist.