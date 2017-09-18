Heiskanen (concussion) will remain with HIFK Helsinki in Finland, rather than joining the Stars' training camp, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

If not for the concussion Heiskanen suffered while playing for his Finnish club, he may have had a shot at securing a spot on the Stars' 23-man roster. Instead, the third overall pick from the 2017 NHL Draft will remain in Europe -- likely for the entire season -- and look to connect with Dallas next year.