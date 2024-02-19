Heiskanen will not be in the lineup against Boston on Monday for the birth of his child, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Heiskanen has been fantastic since returning from injury, racking up six points, 26 shots and 10 blocks in his last eight contests. With the Stars entering a back-to-back while on the road, there is a chance the 24-year-old defenseman won't be ready in time to face the Rangers on Tuesday either. Derrick Pouliot and Alex Petrovic were called up from the minors and will both be in action Monday.