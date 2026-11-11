Heiskanen (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Stars TV host Brien Rea reports.

Heiskanen will miss a third consecutive matchup Thursday, but he's been skating on his own recently and is hopeful that he'll be able to return to game action over the weekend. The Stars have games Saturday against the Sabres and Sunday against the Panthers, and it's possible that the 27-year-old is back in action for one of those matchups. Trey Taylor was called up from AHL Texas on Wednesday and will presumably play against Winnipeg.