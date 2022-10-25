Heiskanen (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Boston.
Heiskanen is listed as day-to-day. He has two goals, one assist, 15 shots, eight blocks and five hits in six games this season. Joel Hanley is expected to suit against the Bruins with Heiskanen unavailable.
