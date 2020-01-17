Play

Heiskanen is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Buffalo with an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Heiskanen suffered the injury when he was hit in the head with an opponent's knee as he was falling in the first period. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and expect an update on the 20-year-old's status ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories