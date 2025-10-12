Bastian scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Bastian tallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. The 27-year-old has earned a spot on the fourth line, though he may rotate in and out of the lineup, along with Justin Hryckowian and Adam Erne, at times this season. Bastian has added five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through two contests despite averaging just 7:25 of ice time per game.