Bastian was recalled from his conditioning loan by the Stars on Monday.

Bastian has been a frequent healthy scratch this year, and he was loaned to AHL Texas last week to get some additional playing time. He'll rejoin the NHL club Monday but will likely continue to serve mainly as depth for the Stars. Across 20 appearances with Dallas this year, Bastian has recorded three goals, 48 hits, 10 PIM and five blocked shots while averaging a career-low 8:17 of ice time.