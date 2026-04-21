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Bastian (hand) will travel with the team in order to start skating, but won't be available until the next round, at the earliest, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports.

Bastian was already likely to be out until early May based on his original 3-4 week recovery timeline. The winger has been on the shelf since March 28 versus the Penguins. Even once given the all-clear, the Ontario native is far from a lock to get into the lineup and could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.

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