Bastian scored twice on three shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Bastian hadn't scored since Oct. 11 versus the Avalanche, but he was the only Star with multiple goals in this game. The 27-year-old winger had been scratched for seven of the previous nine contests, and he only drew in Tuesday due to Mikko Rantanen's one-game suspension. Bastian has three goals, 12 shots on net, 38 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 16 appearances this year and will continue to challenge for fourth-line minutes.