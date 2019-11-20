Caamano recorded an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Caamano's first NHL assist came on a Taylor Fedun goal in the second period, restoring a two-score lead for the Stars. The 21-year-old rookie has just two points, 17 hits and 13 shots on goal through 12 appearances. Caamano is likely to return to AHL Texas when Roope Hintz (lower body) is activated from injured reserve.