Caamano recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Caamano earned his first point of the year by setting up Miro Heiskanen's second-period tally. The 22-year-old Caamano has mostly been a physical presence on the fourth line when he plays -- he has 24 hits and 23 shots on net in 15 outings this year. A fifth-round pick from 2016, Caamano is unlikely to see much more than his current bottom-six usage.