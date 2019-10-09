Caamano scored his first career goal on two shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Injuries have ravaged the Stars early in the year, giving Caamano a chance to contribute with the big club. He can check off the first goal milestone in his third career game. The 21-year-old has added five hits and four shots on goal while working in the bottom-six.

