Dallas reassigned Caamano to AHL Texas on Saturday.

The Stars activated Blake Comeau (lower body) off injured reserve in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Caamano's services as a depth forward. The 21-year-old will continue to be one of the first players Dallas turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.

