Stars' Nick Caamano: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Stars assigned Caamano to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Corey Perry (foot) is expected to be ready to make his season debut soon, so Dallas is no longer in need of Caamano's services as a depth winger. The 21-year-old will continue to be one of the first players the Stars turn to when dealing with injuries up front this season, but he won't be a viable fantasy option.
