The Stars reassigned Caamano to AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Caamano has been afforded two separate NHL stints this year due to injuries, and he's managed a goal and an assist. The Stars don't have a game until Thursday against the Jets, and Caamano could be recalled for that matchup if the team isn't healthy enough. If not, though, the 21-year-old will shift back to minors to continue fine-tuning his skills, as he's posted 13 goals and 29 points over 84 career AHL contests.