Stars' Nick Caamano: Ushered to minors
The Stars reassigned Caamano to AHL Texas on Wednesday.
Caamano has been afforded two separate NHL stints this year due to injuries, and he's managed a goal and an assist. The Stars don't have a game until Thursday against the Jets, and Caamano could be recalled for that matchup if the team isn't healthy enough. If not, though, the 21-year-old will shift back to minors to continue fine-tuning his skills, as he's posted 13 goals and 29 points over 84 career AHL contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.