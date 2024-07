Lundkvist signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Stars on Monday.

Lundkvist has two goals and 19 points in 59 regular-season games in 2023-24. His role with Dallas might be limited following the signings of defensemen Matt Dumba and Ilya Lyubushkin. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Lundkvist ends up serving primarily as Dallas' seventh blueliner.