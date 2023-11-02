Lundkvist recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Lundkvist opened the season with six straight goose eggs, but he's posted a helper in each of the last two contests. The 23-year-old defenseman also saw a season-low 13:40 of ice time Wednesday, but the Stars have continued to deploy players in a fairly balanced manner this season. The Swede has a plus-4 rating, six shots on goal, seven blocked shots and two PIM to go with his pair of helpers over eight games.