Lundkvist logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Lundkvist hasn't added a ton of offense lately with three assists over 12 games in March. He's gone minus-1 with 14 shots on net and 10 blocked shots this month. Despite the lackluster production, he's been a fixture in the lineup even while the Stars are carrying nine defensemen on the roster, including some that would be more suited to shutdown work. For the season, Lundkvist has 10 points, 43 shots on net, 41 blocks, 25 hits and a plus-9 rating across 44 contests.