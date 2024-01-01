Lundkvist notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lundkvist also saw a season-high 19:31 of ice time in the blowout win as head coach Pete DeBoer gave his veterans some rest. After being scratched in nine of the first 12 games in December, Lundkvist has supplied three helpers over his last two outings to gain some traction toward staying in the lineup. The 23-year-old blueliner is at 10 helpers, 28 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 contests overall. Joel Hanley is the Stars' extra defensemen currently, though it's possible he and Lundkvist share the last spot in the lineup for a while.