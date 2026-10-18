Lundkvist notched an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Lundkvist is working on the second pairing with limited special-teams usage this season. He's contributed a pair of assists, six shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six PIM, four hits and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances. There's nothing in Lundkvist's profile that stands out in fantasy, as he's yet to reach the 20-point mark in any season and has only reached 60 games played once. He's also behind Esa Lindell as the third defenseman option on the power play.