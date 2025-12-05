Lundkvist (lower body) was labeled day-to-day by head coach Glen Gulutzan and could return as early as Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Based on his timeline, Lundkvist won't be an option for the Stars' next two outings, but he certainly seems to be trending in the right direction. With Thomas Harley (lower body) on a similar timeline, both Kyle Capobianco and Vladislav Kolyachonok could be headed back to the minors when Lundkvist is cleared to come off long-term injured reserve.