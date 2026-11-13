Lundkvist notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Jets.

Lundkvist snapped a six-game point drought with his first multi-point effort of the season. The Swedish blueliner has held steady in a second-pairing role throughout the campaign. He's produced five assists, 13 shots on net, 11 hits, 23 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 18 appearances. Lundkvist's steady playing time won't make him a strong fantasy option, as his lack of power-play time limits his overall potential.