The Rangers traded Lundkvist to Dallas for two draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports.

Lundkvist came over from Sweden last season and split time between the NHL and AHL levels after he failed to hold on to a regular role on the Rangers' blue line. The 22-year-old tallied four points in 25 NHL games and 15 points in 34 appearances with AHL Hartford. Selected in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Lundkvist will get a fresh start in Dallas where he should slide right into a top-four role and compete for some power-play time.