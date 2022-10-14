Lundkvist registered a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Lundkvist made the Stars' Opening Night roster after he was traded from the Rangers in September. The 22-year-old logged four points in 25 games last season, but he should be able to take on a slightly larger role with his new team. The Swede posted 15:28 of ice time in a bottom-four role, though his presence on the second power-play unit is encouraging for his offense. He should have no trouble outplaying Joel Hanley to maintain a place in the lineup.