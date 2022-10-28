Lundkvist was credited with an assist during the 2-0 victory over the Capitals on Thursday.

Lundkvist, one of the franchise's top defensive prospects, appears to be earning more trust from the Stars' coaching staff. The 2018 first-round draft pick earned 19:31 of ice time Thursday. On Tuesday, he garnered a season-high 22:04. With three assists during his past five games, Lundkvist is adding offense to his game with Ryan Suter as his top-pairing partner. Lundkvist's first-period shot from the point was redirected by Jason Robertson for the eventual game-winning goal.