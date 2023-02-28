Lundkvist scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Lundkvist's third-period tally was what forced overtime. It also snapped a seven-game point drought for the defenseman, who has struggled to contribute from a third-pairing role lately. He's at six goals, 16 points, 89 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 45 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 53 contests overall. If the Stars add to their blue line at the trade deadline, Lundkvist's place in the lineup could be at risk.