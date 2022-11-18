Lundkvist scored a goal on four shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Lundkvist put the Stars ahead 2-0 in the first period with his first tally for the team. The 22-year-old snapped an eight-game point drought with the goal. He's at five points, 34 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances. He's already set a career high in points, though his third-pairing role at even strength limits his output noticeably.