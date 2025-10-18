Stars' Nils Lundkvist : Game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundkvist (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Blues on Saturday, per Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars.
Lundkvist didn't participate in Friday's practice after logging a season-low 11:18 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Vancouver. He has produced one goal, two assists, two shots on net, five blocked shots and three hits over four games this season.
