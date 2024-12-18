Lundkvist exited Monday's game against Washington due to flu symptoms, and he's considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lundkvist has been dealing with flu symptoms for several days, as he was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Blues before exiting Monday's contest early. Head coach Peter DeBoer didn't specifically mention Lundkvist before Wednesday's matchup, but DeBoer said that several players are game-time decisions due to flu symptoms. If Lundkvist is unable to suit up, Alex Petrovic will likely enter the lineup after being recalled from AHL Texas.