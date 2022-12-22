Lundkvist produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lundkvist helped out on a Tyler Seguin tally in the second period, which tied the game at 3-3. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Lundkvist. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely continue to have ups and downs on offense, but it appears he's mostly locked down a place in the lineup with time on the second power-play unit. The Swede has 10 points (two on the power play), 53 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 33 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 31 outings overall.