Lundkvist notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Lundkvist snapped his five-game point drought by setting up a Mason Marchment tally in the second period. While his offense hasn't been very consistent, Lundkvist has at least stayed in the lineup regularly, sitting out just two of 18 games since the start of January. The 23-year-old has 15 points, 57 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 25 hits and a plus-9 rating over 42 outings. The downside is that the emergence of Thomas Harley as an all-situations powerhouse has essentially eliminated Lundkvist's chances to play with the man advantage.